CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire that started late Monday night in Harrison County.

According to the Nutter Fort Fire Department, crews from Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Salem and West Milford responded to a fire at 9:38 p.m. on Jan. 8 on Sycamore Road, near Wolf Summit and West Milford.

All occupants had already made it out of the home when crews arrived, but the one-story home was fully involved in the fire, the post said.

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Fire Department)

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and then do “extensive overhaul and clean up” until almost 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Salem EMS transported one person to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, according to the Nutter Fort Fire Department.