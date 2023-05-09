One person was shot during an altercation at the Liquid Lounge in downtown Morgantown on May 7, Morgantown Police confirmed. (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was shot during an altercation at the Liquid Lounge in downtown Morgantown over the weekend, Morgantown Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Morgantown Police told 12 News that the shooting took place around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday and that Naryan Dhanraj, of Queens, New York, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries; his condition is unknown at this time.

The Morgantown Police Detective Division asks anyone with information to call them at 304-284-7454.