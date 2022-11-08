A photo fromt he Valley Volunteer Fire Department of the track that crashed on I-79. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department

UPDATE, NOV. 8 7:20 P.M.:

The right lane of I-79 southbound has reopened according to WV511.

UPDATE, NOV. 8 7:02 P.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound and according to WV511, the interstate is closed at the I-79 split near mile marker 132, which is the site of the crash.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department estimates that the road will be closed for “several hours” for cleanup.

The accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, and first responders at the scene confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was injured in the incident, comm center officials said.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said on its official Facebook page that the driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pleasant Valley Fire and Winfield fire departments, White Hall Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Marion County Rescue Squad were also on the scene.

UPDATE, NOV. 8 5:56 P.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound and according to WV511, the interstate is closed at the site of the crash.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a tractor-trailer was involved in an accident on I-79 southbound near the 132 mile marker.

The accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, and first responders at the scene confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was injured in the incident, comm center officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On scene were the Pleasant Valley Fire and Winfield fire departments, White Hall Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Marion County Rescue Squad.

ORIGINAL NOV. 8, 5:30 P.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound that has traffic backed up.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a tractor-trailer was involved in an accident on I-79 southbound near the 132 mile marker.

The accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, and first responders at the scene confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was injured in the incident, comm center officials said.

On scene were the Pleasant Valley Fire and Winfield fire departments, White Hall Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Marion County Rescue Squad.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The comm center was unable to confirm if lanes were closed at this time.