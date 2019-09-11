1 killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Randolph County

VALLEY BEND, W.Va. – An auto-pedestrian accident in Randolph County left one person dead on Monday.

On Sept. 9 at 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in North Bend near the post office, according to deputies.

Deputies learned that a single vehicle had stuck a pedestrian, and the pedestrian was transported to Davis Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident, according to deputies.

Currently, an investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the accident and if any criminal charges will be filed as a result. No charges are pending at this time.

