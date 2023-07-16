MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has died in an vehicle accident on I-79 North near Morgantown on Sunday. According to Mon County 911, one other person was transported.

(WBOY photo) (WBOY photo)

Mon County 911 also said that as a result of the accident, the northbound lane of I-79 near mile marker 150 is closed. WV511 showed that, as of 3 p.m., traffic is backed up in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

(Traffic in the affected area as of 3 p.m., according to WV511)

The Mon County Emergency Management Agency Facebook advised all drivers to avoid the area and that the length of the road closure is currently uncertain.

The Mon County Sheriff, West Virginia State Police, Westover FD, State Medical Examiner and Mon EMS were all on the scene of the incident.

No further information has been shared about the incident, which is ongoing.

