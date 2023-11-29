GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was killed on Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County that shut down the road.

According to an official with the Harrison/Taylor County 911 center, at around 5:48 p.m., crews were alerted to a call of a vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment on North Pike Street in Taylor County.

When crews arrived, they found a single vehicle was involved and that one person was trapped inside. The person was later confirmed to be dead and the West Virginia Medical Examiner was called to the scene and crews closed the road.

North Pike Street is still shut down as of 7:11 p.m. and will be closed indefinitely until crews finish their work.

Crews from the Grafton Fire Department, Grafton Police Department, Taylor County EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

