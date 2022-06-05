AURORA, W.Va. – A Tucker County man has died following a collision in Preston County involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and a pickup truck.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on June 5 at about 2 p.m., a state trooper went to the scene of a wreck involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a John Deere UTV. The incident happened on Stemple Ridge Road, near Aurora.

After EMS attempted lifesaving measures, police identified Gerald Brown, of Parsons, as the man who died in the incident.

According to the release, Brown “appears to have been out of his UTV during the crash.”

Charges in the incident are pending, according to police.

No other information on the exact nature of the wreck is available at this time.