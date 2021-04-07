1 man dies in house fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A fire in Fairmont has resulted in one fatality.

According to the chief of the Fairmont Fire Department, a house fire at 804 1/2 Locust Ave. in Fairmont resulted in one man’s death.

The fire was reported before noon on Wednesday morning, and prior to first-responders’ arrival, a woman was able to get out of the home, and a neighbor was able to get another individual out, according to the fire chief.

Crews arrived to a fully involved fire and began working to extinguish it. However, one man and several pets died in the fire. One firefighter received burn injuries during the incident, as well, the fire chief said.

Also on scene were the Fairmont Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Office of Emergency Management and the medical examiner.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, according to the fire chief.