1 man flown to hospital after single-vehicle accident in Harrison County

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – A man was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following an accident on Duck Creek Road in West Milford, according to West Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday after a male driver went into the other lane as he traveled south on Duck Creek Road. The man’s SUV Jeep rolled several times and eventually landed on the driver’s side in a ditch and road.

When troopers arrived on scene the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. It took emergency crews 45 minutes to extract the man, according to state police.

Emergency crews on scene said HealthNet has flown the man to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Duck Creek Road is closed as crews work to clear the scene. West Virginia State Police are investigating.