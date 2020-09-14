1 man in custody for involvement in shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One man is in police custody for his alleged involvement in a Sunday evening shooting of a Clarksburg City Councilman in Clarksburg.

Jim Malfregeot was shot during a carjacking on Main Street in Clarksburg, according to Clarksburg Police.

A suspect was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Black Bear Express in Bridgeport, right off the Saltwell Road exit of I-79, by Bridgeport Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to United Hospital Center to be medically cleared, before being booked into jail. He will be charged with malicious wounding and robbery and may face additional charges, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

The man is wanted on by U.S. Marshals on charges out of Delaware and is not from the area, Kiddy said.









Shooting location

Malfregeot has been taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. His conditions are still unknown at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we will provide you with more updates as they become available.