WALLACE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident in Wallace.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian was called in at 6:27 a.m. on Monday in the area of Wallace Pike in Wallace.

After crews arrived on the scene, one patient was transported to UHC via Wetzel County EMS, with Harrison County EMS assisting, comm center officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department stated that the patient was an adult male who died while en route to UHC and that the driver of the vehicle that struck him stayed on scene during the incident.

The accident is currently under investigation, so officials with the sheriff’s officer are unable to disclose more details at this time.

Also responding to the scene were the Folsom and Wallace fire departments, as well as the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.