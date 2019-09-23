1 Man transported to UHC after crashing into utility pole in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One man has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Bridgeport.

The single-vehicle accident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Monday, according to 911 officials. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the scene along with the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport EMS, 911 officials said.

Bridgeport Police officers and witnesses on scene said a man lost control of his vehicle near Meadowbrook Road and struck a utility pole, causing the utility pole and power lines to come down. The man had to remain in his vehicle until Mon Power could shut off the power line, according to police.





Officers said the man was then transported to United Hospital Center by an ambulance.