1 patient transported after auto-pedestrian accident in Marion County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — An auto-pedestrian accident in White Hall has resulted in one person being transported for treatment from Healthnet air medical services.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an automobile-pedestrian accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday in the intersection of White Hall Boulevard and Middletown Road in White Hall.

When responders arrived on scene, they called for Healthnet air medical services to transport one patient to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the communication center.

Responding to the scene were the Monongalia County Rescue Squad and White Hall Police Department; White Hall police will be performing an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories