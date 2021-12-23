1 patient transported after auto-pedestrian accident in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — An auto-pedestrian accident in White Hall has resulted in one person being transported for treatment from Healthnet air medical services.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an automobile-pedestrian accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday in the intersection of White Hall Boulevard and Middletown Road in White Hall.

When responders arrived on scene, they called for Healthnet air medical services to transport one patient to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the communication center.

Responding to the scene were the Monongalia County Rescue Squad and White Hall Police Department; White Hall police will be performing an investigation into the incident.