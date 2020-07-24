1 patient transported via air medical service in motorcycle and automobile collision in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — One person has been life-flighted as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident was a motorcycle versus automobile collision which resulted in the motorcycle’s driver ending up in the roadway.

The motorcycle’s driver was transported to the airport by Bridgeport EMS to be life-flighted, according to comm center officials, and the Bridgeport fire and police departments responded to the scene for assistance, with the Clarksburg Police Department also responding.

No information on the condition of those involved in the accident have been released. Stay with 12 News for updates as they are received.