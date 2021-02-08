1 person and 1 cat found dead after structure fire in Pennsboro on Friday

PENNSBORO, W.Va. — On Friday, multiple crews responded to a working fire at a residence in Pennsboro.

According to a post on the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire began at 7:03 p.m. and was reported as a “residential structure fire with entrapment.”

When crews arrived, they found a working fire at the residence located on Mountain Drive with “heavy fire showing throughout,” and crews eventually were able to make their way into the home to begin a search, according to the Facebook post.

Upon searching the residence, firefighters located one person inside the residence and a feline which were found deceased, according to the fire department.

Responding to the scene were the W.Va. Medical Examiners office, W.Va. state fire marshal’s office, Ritchie County EMS, Pennsboro Police Department, Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department, W.Va. State Police, as well as the Pennsboro, Ellenboro and Harrisville volunteer fire departments.