1 person dead, 5 injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — One person is dead and five others have been injured after a two-vehicle accident in Lewis County.

According to a press release sent out by the West Virginia State Police, on Jan. 3, troopers with the Weston detachment were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision that took place at 2:30 p.m. on Georgetown Road in Lewis County.

When troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, they saw that one driver, Charles Wolfe, 65, of Weston, had been ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel, the release stated.

The other vehicle involved in the incident contained five occupants, four of whom were under the age of 11. Troopers had to extinguish a fire before the children and other passenger could be removed; all of the vehicle’s occupants suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Those five individuals were transported from the scene via ambulance and Healthnet air medical service, the release states.

