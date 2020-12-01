1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash outside Parsons

PARSONS, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accidents has resulted in one fatality outside of Parsons on Tuesday morning.

According to the Tucker County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred on Seneca Trail (W.Va. Rt. 219) outside of the city limits of Parsons at approximately 8 a.m.

Responding to the scene were West Virginia State Police, the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, Parsons Police Department, Tucker County EMS, as well as Parsons and Leading Creek volunteer fire departments.

Deputies with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department are performing an investigation into the accident.