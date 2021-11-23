1 person dead after 3-vehicle accident in Maryland

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal accident_1557172427404.jpg.jpg

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a 3-vehicle accident in Maryland.

On Nov. 22, troopers with the Garrett County detachment of the Maryland State Police received numerous calls of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland, according to a press release.

While en route to the area, troopers were alerted to a three-vehicle accident taking place at mile marker 6 of I-68 westbound, the release states.

Upon arrival to the scene of the accident, troopers saw the truck, driven by a 51-year-old man from Meyersdale, Pennsylvania whose name has not been released, had struck a Toyota Prius and a Dodge Journey while he was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, according to troopers.

As a result of the collision, the man was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital via ambulance where he later died of his injuries; two other individuals were also transported to Ruby for treatment, their conditions have not been released, troopers said.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories