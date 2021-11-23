1 person dead after 3-vehicle accident in Maryland

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a 3-vehicle accident in Maryland.

On Nov. 22, troopers with the Garrett County detachment of the Maryland State Police received numerous calls of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland, according to a press release.

While en route to the area, troopers were alerted to a three-vehicle accident taking place at mile marker 6 of I-68 westbound, the release states.

Upon arrival to the scene of the accident, troopers saw the truck, driven by a 51-year-old man from Meyersdale, Pennsylvania whose name has not been released, had struck a Toyota Prius and a Dodge Journey while he was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, according to troopers.

As a result of the collision, the man was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital via ambulance where he later died of his injuries; two other individuals were also transported to Ruby for treatment, their conditions have not been released, troopers said.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing at this time.