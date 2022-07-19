MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One person was reported dead after an accident on I-68 in Monongalia County.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on July 17, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-68 westbound at mile marker 12 near Morgantown.

The release stated that Kealani Smith, 24, of Ohio, appears to have lost control, went off the roadway and was ejected from her vehicle.

As a result of injuries sustained during the incident, Smith died, according to the release.

Also responding to the scene were Monongalia County EMS, Brookhaven Fire Department, Preston County Sheriff’s Department, Granville Police Department, as well as the West Virginia Division of Highways and Transportation, the release said.