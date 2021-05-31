1 person dead after falling from 6th Street bridge in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person has died after a fall from the Sixth Street bridge in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 CAD Log, first responders were alerted at 9:51 a.m. to someone in need of rescue in the area of North Sixth Street, near W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg.

When the Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarkburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene, they found one individual who had died from injuries sustained from falling from the bridge, according to the Clarksburg Fire Department.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner was called to the scene to assist, however, the cause of the fall has not been determined at this time, according to firefighters.