WEST UNION, W.Va. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout with law enforcement in Doddridge County.

According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Chipp’s Run Road just outside of West Union at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect opened fire; at that point, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputies, officials said.

While being fired upon, deputies were unaware if other individuals were in the residence, and a woman in the home was struck during the exchange; the woman was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital where she is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

After exchanging shots, the suspect exited the rear of the home with an AR-15 and began firing upon deputies again, deputies said, and at that time, deputies shot and killed the suspect.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time in order to inform family members of the incident; the West Virginia State Police are performing an investigation into the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.