1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Upshur County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal accident_1557172427404.jpg.jpg

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County.

According to a press release sent out by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday morning, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 20 near the Barbour County line.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest over the embankment, the release states.

The vehicle’s occupant, whose identity is not being released at this time, was killed as a result of the crash, deputies said. According to deputies, “drugs and alcohol are suspected”; however, the body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for a full examination, according to the release.

The accident is still under investigation at this time, and those with relevant information may contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories