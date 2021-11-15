1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County.

According to a press release sent out by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday morning, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 20 near the Barbour County line.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest over the embankment, the release states.

The vehicle’s occupant, whose identity is not being released at this time, was killed as a result of the crash, deputies said. According to deputies, “drugs and alcohol are suspected”; however, the body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for a full examination, according to the release.

The accident is still under investigation at this time, and those with relevant information may contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.