1 person dead after vehicle accident in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – One person is dead after a one-vehicle accident Saturday in Upshur County.

The incident happened at about 6:53 p.m., along Glady Fork Road, according to West Virginia State Police.

Police said Jeffrey Tenney, 35, of Buckhannon, was driving east when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then went over an embankment, where his vehicle flipped.

The Adrian Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene, troopers said.

Tenney was pronounced dead on scene, according to investigators. A passenger, Matthew Reed, of Buckhannon, was tended to by Upshur County EMS.

There is no word on what caused the accident. State troopers said they are waiting on a toxicology report but pointed out that there were no signs of drugs or alcohol being involved.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the Buckhannon Fire Department and the Upshur County Office of Emergency Management were also on scene.

