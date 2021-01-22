1 person dead after vehicle fire at Clarksburg gas station

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person has died as a result of a vehicle fire at a gas station in Clarksburg.

On Friday, firefighters with the Clarksburg Fire Department received a call of a vehicle fire at the Go-Mart location on West Main Street at 7:23 a.m., according to officials with the fire department.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a working car fire which resulted in the death of one person, officials said.

Also on the scene were officers with the Clarksburg Police Department.

Harrison County EMS was not called to the scene due to the reported fatality, and for that same reason the state fire marshal’s office was called to assist with an investigation, according to the fire department.

After extinguishing the fire, the vehicle — with the victim still inside — was taken to the fire department’s Ohio Avenue substation so that an investigation could take place without interference, because the vehicle was considered a crime scene, officials said.

While on scene at the substation, crews extricated the victim and performed a search of the vehicle, according to the fire department.

The Clarksburg Police Department is performing an investigation into the incident. No further information is available at this time.