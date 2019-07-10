1 person dead following vehicle accident in Marion County

Scene of the fatal accident on Country Club Road.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Fairmont.

According to 911 officials, the accident happened just after 1:40 on Country Club Road.

Country Club Road is currently shut down at this time due to the accident, according to 911 officials. There is no word at this time on the name of the person who died in the accident. Additionally, there is no word on the cause of the accident at this time.

