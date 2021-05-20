1 person drowns in Tygart Lake

GRAFTON, W.Va. – One person has drowned in an incident May 20 at Tygart Lake in Taylor County.

Emergency crews were called just after noon to a boat launch in the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management area of Tygart Lake.

A witness on scene told 12 News he saw a man floating face down in the lake.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources confirmed a drowning incident, but it declined to provide any further information.

There is no word on the identity of the person who drowned or on the circumstances that led to the drowning.

There are “no swimming” signs posted in that area of Tygart Lake.