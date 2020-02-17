1 person extricated from vehicle after accident on Benedum Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident has occurred on Benedum Drive in Bridgeport, near the park and ride by Freedom Kia.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident was reported at approximately 1:50 on Monday afternoon.

The Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport EMS and Bridgeport Police Department responded to the scene, where they found one person entrapped in the vehicle, according to the comm center. The female was extricated by responders on scene.

The woman was transported for treatment via Bridgeport EMS, comm center officials said.