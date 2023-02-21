ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been extricated from a vehicle following an accident in Anmoore.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call reporting an accident involving a single vehicle on Anmoore Road was received at approximately 10:03 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found a single vehicle had rolled over into the culvert, leaving one patient entrapped, according to the comm center.

Crews worked to extricate the patient, and were able to do so. The status of injuries is not available at this time, comm center officials said, but the patients was not transported.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore and Stonewood fire departments, as well as the Anmoore police department.