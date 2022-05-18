KINGWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been life-flighted after a single-vehicle accident in Preston County.

According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on the main intersection of North Mountaineer and George Washington highways in Preston County came in at 12:43 p.m.

Comm center officials stated that the call reported that the accident was a DOH dump truck, and that there was one individual trapped in the truck as a result of the accident.

Responding to the scene were the Fellowsville and Newburg volunteer fire departments, as well as the KAMP ambulance service. One person was life-flighted as a result of the incident, according to the comm center.

No cause of the accident has been determined at this time.