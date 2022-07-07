One person was injured Thursday, July 7 in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County. (WBOY image)

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday, along Route 20 in Mount Clare, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

According to a 911 official, a Healthnet helicopter flew one person to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

There is no word on that person’s condition or any specific details on the collision.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

Fire departments from Anmoore, Nutter Fort, Philippi and Stonewood also responded to the scene.