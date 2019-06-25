1 person flown to Ruby; 1 transported to UHC following vehicle collision in Taylor County

MEADLAND, W.Va. – One person was flown via HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital and one person was taken to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision in Taylor County on Tuesday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

Officials said the accident happened right after 4 p.m. on Meadland Road.

Emergency crews from Taylor County and Flemington responded to the scene, alongside Boothsville Fire Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and HealthNet.

There is no word on the extent of each person’s injuries.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.