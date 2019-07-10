1 person flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following vehicle accident in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Randolph County.

According to the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department, a truck hit a car just after 2:00 on Corridor H on intersection 33 and 151; a few miles west of Elkins.

Officials said the female driver had to be extracted from the vehicle. She was then flown to the hospital via HealthNet, according to officials.

Officials also said the driver of the truck was not injured.

Crews from the Belington Volunteer Fire Department, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, Elkins Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and West Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.

There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time.