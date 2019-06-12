1 person flown to the hospital following a single vehicle accident in Harrison County

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a single vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to 911 dispatchers, the accident happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Mt. Clare between James Martin Circle and Camelback Drive.

A female driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to 911.

The driver was heading from Mt. Clare to Lost Creek when the car crossed the center line, left the roadway, hit a tree, spun around and ended up in the ditch on the opposite side of the road, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The patient was transported via HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

Route 25 was shut down for 45 minutes, Tuesday morning.

Harrison County EMS, Mt. Clare Volunteer Fire Department and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as Stonewood Police Department.