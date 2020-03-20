1 person has been transported to the hospital following multi-car accident in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va. – One patient has been transported to the UHC following a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the accident occurred on I-79 Southbound between the Anmoore and Clarksburg exits at approximately 11:22 p.m.

Both lanes are shut down at the time of the accident, however one has since been reopened.

Anmoore EMS, Bridgeport Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

The extent of the injuries and what caused this accident are currently unknown.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide the latest with the situation.