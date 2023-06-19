CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a motorcycle crash in Mount Clare Monday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident was reported on Mount Clare Road at 6:22 a.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they reported that there was a motorcycle down in the road with one subject underneath; that individual was transported to United Hospital Center via Harrison County EMS, according to the Harrison County CAD log.

Also responding to the scene were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Clare, West Milford and Lost Creek fire department, according to the comm center.

No further information is available at this time.