1 person injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was injured in an auto-pedestrian incident Thursday evening in Clarksburg.

The incident happened at about 4:58, in the parking lot of The Caboose restaurant on East Pike Street, according to Harrison County 911.

Anmoore EMS transported one person to United Hospital Center, according to 911. There is no word on that person’s name or condition.

The Clarksburg Fire Department was also on scene.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident, according to 911. There is no word on whether the driver will be cited or charged in the incident.