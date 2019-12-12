Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

1 person injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Clarksburg

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:
ACCIDENT WITH AMBULANCE_1537808348483.jpg.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was injured in an auto-pedestrian incident Thursday evening in Clarksburg.

The incident happened at about 4:58, in the parking lot of The Caboose restaurant on East Pike Street, according to Harrison County 911.

Anmoore EMS transported one person to United Hospital Center, according to 911. There is no word on that person’s name or condition.

The Clarksburg Fire Department was also on scene.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident, according to 911. There is no word on whether the driver will be cited or charged in the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories