BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday in Harrison County.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. along Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

Healthnet flew one person to the hospital, according to 911. There is no word at this time on that person’s condition or on what caused the crash.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the wreck, along with the Bridgeport Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport EMS.