A vehicle collision in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital on July 25, 2023 (WBOY image).

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was injured late Tuesday in a vehicle collision in Clarksburg.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. along Route 50 west, near the intersection with Bridgeport Hill Road, and involved a water truck and an SUV.

A vehicle collision in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital on July 25, 2023 (WBOY image).

A vehicle collision in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital on July 25, 2023 (WBOY image).

A vehicle collision in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital on July 25, 2023 (WBOY image).

A vehicle collision in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital on July 25, 2023 (WBOY image).

One person was taken by ambulance to United Hospital Center, according to Harrison County 911. There is no word on that person’s condition or on the cause of the collision.

Fire departments from Clarksburg and Jane Lew, along with the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS, went to the scene.