1 person injured in Harrison County vehicle accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One person was injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Harrison County.

It happened at about 5:45 on Route 73, near Rocket Drive, according to Harrison County 911. A pickup truck heading north lost control and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was trapped and had to be cut out of the truck and taken to the hospital, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. There is no word on that person’s condition.

Both lanes of Route 73 were initially shut down, before one lane was reopened.

The Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport Fire Department assisted at the scene.