UPDATE (Feb. 18, 2022, 11:18 a.m.):

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — A man injured during an auto-pedestrian accident in Rivesville was “conscious and alert” when he was transported to the hospital.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred when a Dodge Durango travelling eastbound on Paw Paw Creek Road struck a man on a bicycle also travelling eastbound on the same road about a quarter of a mile away from Rivesville.

The man on the bicycle was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and was “conscious and alert” at the time he was taken, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the incident is being performed, and at this time charges are yet to be determined, officials said.

ORIGINAL (Feb. 18. 2022, 9:43 a.m.):

