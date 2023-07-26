FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person was injured, and power was knocked out to portions of Marion County following a rollover vehicle crash into a power line late Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. along East Grafton Road, near Fairmont. One person was transported by ambulance, according to Marion County 911. There is no word on that person’s condition.

As of 11 p.m., MonPower’s outage website showed more than 2,000 customers in the Fairmont area without power.

The Winfield District VFD, the Marion County Rescue Squad and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office all went to the scene of the wreck.