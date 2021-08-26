1 person injured in Marion County vehicle accident

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – One person was injured Thursday in a vehicle accident along Interstate 79 in Marion County.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m., at mile marker 130, when a box truck went into the median, according to Marion County 911.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on that person’s condition.

Both northbound lanes of I-79 remain closed at this time, according to 911.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. Also on scene were the White Hall Police Department, fire departments from Valley and Winfield and the Marion County Rescue Squad.