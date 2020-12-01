1 person killed, 2 injured in accident on I-79 in Harrison County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was killed and two people were injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

The accident, which happened just south of the U.S. Route 50 exit, was called into 911 at just before 11.

One person died in the accident and two people were taken to United Hospital Center, with unknown injuries, officials on the scene said.

One lane of I-79 was open, while crews worked on the accident scene.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport and Stonewood fire departments, the Clarksburg Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Highways all responded to the accident.

The medical examiner was also called to the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories