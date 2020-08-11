1 person killed after vehicle hits produce stand in Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. – One person was killed Monday after a vehicle hit a produce stand in Monongalia County.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. along Fairmont Road, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by Jerrey Hoyt, 76, of Morgantown, left a private roadway and hit a produce stand owned by Duda’s Farm, injuring an employee and a customer, according to the release.

The employee had minor injuries, but the customer was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Her name is being withheld at this time, the release states.

The sheriff’s office said an accident reconstructionist and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Westover Police Department, Westover Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia County EMS assisted on the scene, according to the release.