ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that one person was killed, an another injured, in a collision near Elkins on Wednesday.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said the wreck happened at 2:24 p.m. on April 19, on U.S. Route 33 near Bear Hunter Estates, just east of Elkins. Sheriff Rob Elbon reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a Ford SUV and a Subaru Outback, which both sustained heavy damage.

(Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the Subaru was transported to Davis Medical Center in Elkins, according to the release.

According to Sheriff Elbon, witnesses said the driver of the Ford, who was traveling east, went left of center and struck the Subaru head-on.

In addition to deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Elkins Fire Department and Randolph EMS also responded. The collision is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s office.