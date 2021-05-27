1 person killed in Monongalia County tractor rollover

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person is dead after an incident involving a tractor rollover.

On May 26, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office had deputies out on a call on Zeb Haught Road in Wadestown, according to a press release.

As deputies were leaving the call, they saw a Kubota farm tractor roll over an embankment, overturn and trap the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies were not able to remove the tractor, and the driver died from his injuries, the release states.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Monongalia County EMS, as well as volunteer fire departments from Wadestown and Fairview.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the driver who died.

