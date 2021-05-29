1 person killed in single vehicle accident

GRIFFITHSVILLE, W.Va. — One person is dead after running off the road and striking a tree in Griffithsville, W.Va.

On Friday, May 28, 2021, at approximately 7:14 p.m., the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment responded to a single vehicle accident on Garrett’s Bend Road in Griffithsville, W.Va., according to media release.

According to release, the victim, Frank Early, 18, was traveling westbound when he ran off the left side of the roadway edge and struck a tree. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. 

The investigation is on going.

