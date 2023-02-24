MOATSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philippi Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that one person was killed in a tractor accident in Barbour County on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, crews were called to England Cemetery Road near Moatsville for a tractor accident with entrapment at 4:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When crews from the Barbour County EMS, Phillippi, Belington and Junior fire departments and the West Virginia State Police arrived, they found that a man was trapped under a tractor and had already died as a result of his injuries before first responders arrived, according to the post. Crews on scene then worked to remove the victim’s body from under the equipment.

The Barbour County Sheriffs Department also responded, according to the Phillippi Volunteer Fire Department.