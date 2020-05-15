1 person killed in vehicle collision in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – One person is dead after a vehicle collision Thursday in Randolph County.

According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, the two-vehicle accident happened on the Beverly Five Lane.

The accident led to five people being transported to the hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was killed in the incident, according to Bennett. One patient was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Prior to emergency services arriving on scene, passing drivers provided assistance to people who were injured, including performing CPR, Bennett stated.

The Elkins Police Department is investigating the incident. No names have been released.