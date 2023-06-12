MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — At least one person has been flown to the hospital by Healthnet after a rollover accident in Mount Clare Monday night.

According to Harrison County 911, at around 7:57 p.m., one vehicle rolled over on Andell Road in Mount Clare. 911 officials reported that at least one occupant was entrapped and one person was flown by Healthnet. Officials did not confirm whether or not these were the same person.

Crews from the Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Anmoore EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the call. The status of those involved and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.